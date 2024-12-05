Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from December 6, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on December 13 from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill for 2027 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BPSC CCE admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on apply online tab Go to the candidate login tab Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference