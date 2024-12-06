Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

Applicants can submit objections, if any, from December 7 to 9 by paying a fee of Rs 100 per suggestion. The CET (Senior Secondary Level) 2024 was conducted from October 22 to 24 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CET 12th Level answer key

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the News Notifications tab Now go to Candidate Corner—Answer Key Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit Suggestions, if any

Direct link to CET 12th Level answer key 2024.