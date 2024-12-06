RSMSSB Hostel Superintendent result out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; here’s direct link
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 112 posts.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED)-2024 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 112 Hostel Superintendent posts.
Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the “News & Notifications” tab
- Click on Hostel Superintendent result 2024 link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Hostel Superintendent result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.