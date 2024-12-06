Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will release the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination admit card today, December 6. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in through the Candidate Login tab.

The exam will be conducted on December 13 from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill for 2027 vacancies.

Steps to download BPSC 70th CCE admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the apply online tab Go to the Dashboard, and login using Username and Password Click on the Download Admit Card link Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. The DV process will be held from December 18 to December 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 76 vacancies.

