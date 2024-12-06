The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam city slip for the RPF JE recruitment exam under CEN RPF 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The RPF JE computer-based test will be conducted from December 16 to 18, 2024. The e-admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

“The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days before the exam date for respective CENs on the official websites of all RRBs. The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download RPF JE exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RPF JE exam city slip 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RPF JE exam city slip 2024.