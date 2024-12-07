The Allahabad High Court has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25, in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5 in two shifts — 10.30 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

A total of 3306 Group C, D posts have been notified. The applications were invited from October 4 to 24, 2024.

Steps to download Group C, D exam schedule

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Recruitment Examinations 2024-25’ link Click on the Group C, D exam schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

