Allahabad HC exam schedule 2024 released; check details here
The exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2025.
The Allahabad High Court has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25, in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5 in two shifts — 10.30 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
A total of 3306 Group C, D posts have been notified. The applications were invited from October 4 to 24, 2024.
Steps to download Group C, D exam schedule
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on ‘High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Recruitment Examinations 2024-25’ link
Click on the Group C, D exam schedule 2024 link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group C, D exam schedule 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.