The Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB) has released the result of the interview for the post of Assistant Commandant (Veterinary)-2023. A total of 171 candidates have qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Commandant (Veterinary) posts.

“The candidates who have qualified in the interview for the post of Assistant Commandant(Veterinary)-2023 are advised to visit the SSB website at regular Intervals for further updates/information on the next stage of recruitment,” reads the official notification.

How to check the SSB Assistant Commandant result

Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Check the result Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the SSB Assistant Commandant result.