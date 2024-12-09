The Karnataka Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of the Customer Service Associates posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website karnatakabank.com.

The tentative date for the examination is December 15, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Exam Pattern

The online examination will consist of 200 question which will comprise of 200 marks. The total duration for the examination will be 135 minutes.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website karnatakabank.com On the homepage, go to the careers page Click on the Customer Service Associates link Click on the admit card Key in your details and login Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.