The University of Allahabad has released the Multi Tasking Staff (General) and Multi Tasking Staff (Specialized) re-exam admit card under Advt. No: AUNT/04/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website allduniv.ac.in.

The computer-based skill test for Non-Teaching positions Group C will be conducted on December 15, 2024. The reporting time for the examination is 10.00 am to 11.00 am. The paper will be bilingual — Hindi and English.

Exam Pattern

The exam for the Multi Tasking Staff (General) consists of 100 questions and 200 marks. the duration for the examination will be 2 hours. The exam for the Multi Tasking Staff (Specialized) consists of 70 questions and 140 marks. The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes.

Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MTS re-exam admit card

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the MTS re-exam admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MTS re-exam admit card 2024.