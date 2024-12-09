The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the exam schedule for the Physiotherapist Grade-II recruitment under Advt. No. 02/2024. As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted on February 2, 2025. The Tamil Eligibility Test and Subject Paper will be held from 9.00 am to 10.00 am, and 10.15 am to 12.15 pm, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies. The registrations were invited from October 18 to November 20, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Earlier, the Commission released the Assistant Surgeon exam date 2024. The computer-based test will be conducted on January 5, 2025, in two shifts — 9.00 am to 10.00 am (Tamil Eligibility Test), and 10.15 am to 12.15 pm (Subject Paper).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Direct link to check the exam pattern.