The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in till December 10, 2024. The last date to pay the exam fee is December 11, 2024.

The correction window will open on December 12 and 13, 2024. UGC NET Dec 2024 will be conducted from January 1 to 19, 2025. The exam will last 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

JRF: Not more than 30 years as on January 1, 2025.

Assistant Professor/ Admission to PhD: No upper age limit applicable.

Educational Qualification: General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from Universities/ institutions recognized by UGC. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible.

Direct link to UGC NET Dec 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General Unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 600 applies to Gen-EWS/ OBC-NCL categories. A fee of Rs 325 applies to Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD)/ Third Gender candidates.

Steps to apply for UGC NET Dec 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UGC NET December 2024.