The IDBI Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' 2025-26 - Generalist & Specialist. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website idbibank.in.

The online test is likely to be held in December 2024/ January 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the IDBI admit card

  1. Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
  2. Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26
  3. Click on the admit card link
  4. Fill all the required details
  5. Download the admit card
  6. Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the IDBI admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.