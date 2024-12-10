The IDBI Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' 2025-26 - Generalist & Specialist. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website idbibank.in .

The online test is likely to be held in December 2024/ January 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the IDBI admit card

