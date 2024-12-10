The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2023 under Advertisement No. 5053/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The exams were conducted from October 17 to 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 33 Sub-Inspector of Excise posts. Candidates who have qualified the written examination will have to appear for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test, followed by the Certificate Verification.

Steps to download CRE final answer key 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New section Click on the CRE 2023 final answer key link Login and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRE final answer key 2023.