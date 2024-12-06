The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for various posts under the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2023.Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated.08.12.2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 19, 2025, for Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Civil), and Junior Engineer (Mechanical). The detailed programme will be released later at ossc.gov.in.

The applications were invited from December 20, 2023, to January 19, 2024.

The Commission has notified a total of 381 vacancies, of which 365 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in Engineer-in-Chief (Public Health), 15 for Junior Engineer (Civil) in Directorate of Fisheries, and 1 for Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector in State Transport Authority.

Steps to download CTSRE Prelims exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTSRE 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June-August 2024.