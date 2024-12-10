The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released a notification informing that there is no revision in the exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2024. Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 22 which was deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the 70th CCE Prelims admit card 2024 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in . The exam will be conducted on December 13 from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2027 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to download 70th CCE admit card 2024.