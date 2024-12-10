The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on a regular basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website sbi.co.in till December 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire — 42 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), 25 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical), 101 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire), and 1 backlog vacancy of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on the Specialist Cadre Officers on Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18 Key in your login details and submit Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Manager posts.