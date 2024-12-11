The Chhattisgarh State Agricultural Marketing (Mandi) Board, Raipur has released the result of the written recruitment examination for Assistant Director, Secretary Senior, and Secretary Junior Recruitment Examination. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.

Here’s the official notification.

The candidates can also refer to the final answer key.

Direct link to the final answer key.

How to check the result

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov On the homepage, go the result tab Check the result Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.