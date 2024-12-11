CG Vyapam Secretary Junior Recruitment Examination result released, check details here
Candidates can check the results of the examination of Assistant Director, Secretary Senior, and Secretary Junior Recruitment Examination at vyapam.cgstate.gov.
The Chhattisgarh State Agricultural Marketing (Mandi) Board, Raipur has released the result of the written recruitment examination for Assistant Director, Secretary Senior, and Secretary Junior Recruitment Examination. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.
Here’s the official notification.
The candidates can also refer to the final answer key.
Direct link to the final answer key.
How to check the result
- Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov
- On the homepage, go the result tab
- Check the result
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.