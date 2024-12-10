The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the exam results of the Subedar, Sub Inspector, Sub Inspector (Special Branch), Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector (Fingerprint), Sub Inspector (Document under question), Sub Inspector (Computer), Sub Inspector (Radio). Eligible Candidates can check their results through the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The board has also released the final answer key of the exams held on May 26, 27 and 29, 2023.

How to check the result

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Check the result Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.

Direct link to check the final answer key.