SBI recruitment 2024: Application window for Assistant Manager posts ends soon, here’s direct link
Candidates can fill out the application form till December 12, 2024.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon end the application process for recruitment of the Specialist Cadre Officers on a Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website sbi.co.in till December 12, 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to hire — 42 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), 25 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical), 101 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire), and 1 backlog vacancy of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil).
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts
- Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
- Click on the Specialist Cadre Officers on Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18
- Key in your login details and submit
- Save the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assistant Manager posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.