The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 22 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Earlier , the Preliminary test was scheduled to be held on December 7 and 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Direct link to PCS Prelims schedule 2024.

Steps to download the UPPSC PCS admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the UPPSC PCS admit card Server 1.

Direct link to download the UPPSC PCS admit card Server 2.