The Board of Secondary Education has released the notification for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination (REET-2024). Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in from December 16 to January 15, 2025.

The candidates can download the admit card for the examination on February 19, 2025, by 4.00 pm. The examination will be held on February 27, 2025, in two phases — the first phase will be held from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will be held from 3.00 pm to 5

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

The applicants appearing for the phase I and II exam have to pay Rs. 550 as the application fee. The candidates who want appear for both the phases have to pay the application fee of Rs 750.

How to fill out the REET application form

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill all the required details Save the application form and submit it Download the application form for future reference