The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Junior Assistant posts 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The typing test will be conducted from December 19 to 29, 2024, in two shifts. The reporting timings for first and second shifts are 8.00 am and 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Assistant admit card 2022

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant 2022 typing test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Junior Assistant admit card 2022.