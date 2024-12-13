The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon end the application process for the recruitment Examination for the post of Senior Residents / Senior Demonstrators for the January 2025 session for AIIMS, New Delhi. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till December 13, 2024, up to 5.00 pm.

The examination will be held on December 28, 2024, from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The expected date of declaration of the Result (Stage I) is January 10, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 410 posts.

Here’s the official prospectus.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates of the General/OBC Category have to pay Rs.3000 + Transaction Charges as applicable as the application fee. The candidates of the SC/ST/EWS Category have to pay Rs.2400/- +Transaction Charges as applicable (For Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, this fee of Rs 2400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT) as the application fees.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for applying for these posts is 45 years as of 28.02.2025. The candidates from reserved categories will be provided age relaxation.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the application link Click on the Login to apply link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.