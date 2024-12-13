The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ) today, December 13. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in till December 14, 2024.

UGC NET Dec 2024 will be conducted from January 1 to 19, 2025. The exam will last 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

“Candidates can make Corrections in the details submitted by them in their Application Forms Online through the Correction window at https:// ugcnet.nta.ac.in during the period when the correction/editing window is made live,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to make changes to UGC NET Dec 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to UGC NET December 2024 form.