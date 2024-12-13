UP Police Constable DV schedule 2024 out; admit cards from Dec 16
Candidates can download the document verification schedule from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable document verification schedule 2024. As per the notification, the Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted from December 26 onwards at 75 districts.
The admit card will be released at uppbpb.gov.in on December 16, 2024. The board has shortlisted 1,74,316 candidates, approximately 2.5 times, for the document verification and physical standard test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Constable DV/PST admit card
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Constable DV/PST admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.