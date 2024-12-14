The Small Industries Development Bank of India ( SIDBI ) has released the admit card for the Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream 2024 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sidbi.in .

The tentative date of the online examination (Phase I) is December 22, 2024. The exam will be held for 120 minutes. The paper will consist of 200 marks. The question paper will be bilingual except for the English language test. The Phase II online examination is scheduled for January 19, 2025. The interview will be conducted in February 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ posts and 22 for Manager Grade ‘B’ posts.

Steps to download Officer Grade A B posts 2024

Visit the official website www.sidbi.in Go to the “career” tab Click on the admit card link under SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream - 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Officer Grade A admit card 2024.

Direct link to Officer Grade B admit card 2024.