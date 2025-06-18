The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Examination (II), 2025, and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2025. Candidates can now submit their online applications till June 20, 2025, via the official website upsconline.nic.in .

Vacancy Details

NDA & NA (II) 2025 Examination: 406 vacancies

CDS (II) 2025 Examination: 453 vacancies

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA & CDS exams 2025

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Login or complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already done Fill the application form, pay the fee, and submit Download the completed form for future reference

Direct link to the login window.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.