UPSC NDA CDS 2025: Last date to apply extended till June 20, direct link here
Candidates can now apply till June 20, 2025, at the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Examination (II), 2025, and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2025. Candidates can now submit their online applications till June 20, 2025, via the official website upsconline.nic.in.
Vacancy Details
- NDA & NA (II) 2025 Examination: 406 vacancies
- CDS (II) 2025 Examination: 453 vacancies
Steps to apply for UPSC NDA & CDS exams 2025
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- Login or complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already done
- Fill the application form, pay the fee, and submit
- Download the completed form for future reference
Direct link to the login window.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.