The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the final results for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen, Pioneer Wing, and Min. Staff in CRPF Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website rect.crpf.gov.in .

Here’s the official notification.

The CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The pay scale is level 3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100). The posts include Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman, and Carpenter, among others.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result Click on the result PDF Final result PDF will appear on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the CRPF Examination result (Appendix A).

Direct link to the CRPF Examination result (Appendix B).

Direct link to the CRPF Examination result (Appendix C).

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).