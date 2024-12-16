The Central Industrial Security Force ( CISF ) has released the PET/PST/DV admit card for the Constable (Fire) posts 2024 today, December 16. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in .

As per the notification, the DV will be conducted from December 24, 2024, to January 20, 2025, at 35 centres across the nation. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1130 constable posts.

“Admit Cards for the PET/PST/DV will be available on CISF website https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/ from 16/12/2024. The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card for PET/PST/DV using their Registration ID and Password from the website https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/ . Candidates may please note that Admit Card will not be sent by post,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable Fire admit card 2024

Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Click on Admit Card CT/Fire-24 (PST/PET/DV) link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable Fire admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification (DV), Written Examination (OMR/OBT), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME).