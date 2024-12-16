The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) will today, December 16, release the admit card for the Constable (Photography) posts in J&K Police, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. The admit card will be released on the official website jkssb.nic.in at 4.00 pm.

The written exam will be conducted on December 22, 2024.

“In case of any difficulty in Candidate(s) may downloading/issues related to Admit Card, contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com . Help Desk will be active from 16.12.2024 to 22.12.2024 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission notified a total of 4002 Constable vacancies under Advt. No. 01 of 2024 , of which 22 vacancies are for Constable (Photography) posts.

Direct link to Advt. No. 01 of 2024 notification.