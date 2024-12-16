The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education ( HPBoSE ) has released the provisional answer key of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 ( HP TET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpbose.org .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 19, 2024. The exams were conducted from November 15 to 26 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Applications were invited from September 28 to October 18, 2024.

Steps to download HP TET Nov 2024 answer key

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the HP TET November 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to TGT (JBT) TET Nov 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TGT (Shastri) TET Nov 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TGT (Urdu) TET Nov 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TGT (Punjabi) TET Nov 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TGT (LT) TET Nov 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TGT (Med) TET Nov 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TGT (Non-Med) TET Nov 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TGT (Arts) TET Nov 2024 answer key.