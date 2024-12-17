The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon end the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of the Specialist Cadre Officers on a Contractual Basis under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/20. Interested candidates can fill their application forms on the official website sbi.co.in till December 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 25 SCO vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas the applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SCO posts 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link under ENGAGEMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/20 Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO posts 2024.