The Chhattisgarh Police Department has released the PET/PST phase I exam schedule for the recruitment of the post of Constable (GD/Trade/Driver). Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website cgpolice.gov.in.

The PET/PST exam will commence from December 25, 2024 and end on January 10, 2025.

How to check the CG Police Constable PET/PST schedule

Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice board tab Click on the exam schedule link Check the exam date and exam center Save it and take a print out for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the role on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Main Written Examination and a Document Verification followed by a Medical Examination.