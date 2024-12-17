The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at uppsc.up.nic.in till January 17, 2025. The last date to make changes to the form is January 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 604 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to UPPSC CES notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 125, whereas Ex-Servicemen/ SC/ST category candidates have to pay Rs 65. The fee for PwD category candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC CES posts 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CES 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CES posts 2024.