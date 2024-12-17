NICL Assistant Class III result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the results of the Assistant (Class III) posts 2024. Candidates can download their results for the posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Phase II (Main) exam scheduled for December 28, 2024. The Phase I exam was conducted on November 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Assistant Phase I result 2024
Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
On the homepage, go to the RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III)
Click on the Assistant (Phase I) Exam result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Class III result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.