The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board ( APSLPRB ) will soon release the admit card for the PMT/PET for the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website slprb.ap.gov.in from December 18, 2024, at 3.00 pm to December 29, 2024.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from December 30, 2024, to February 1, 2025, at all 13 erstwhile District headquarters. A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/PET round, of which 91,507 candidates have been registered so far.

Here’s the official notification.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in your required details Submit the details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference