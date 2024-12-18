The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the admit card for the Technician (Grade I) and Technician (Grade III) CEN 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The examination will be held from December 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2024.

“The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days before the exam date for respective CENs on the official websites of all RRBs. The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link,” reads the official notification.

How to download the Technician Grade I, III admit card

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in required details Save it and download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Technician Grade I admit card.

Direct link to download the Technician Grade III admit card.