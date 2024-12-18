The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results for the Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) - PY - 2024 and Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Statics and Information Management (DISM). Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 94 posts — General 66 posts, 21 posts DEPR, and 7 posts DISM.

Here’s the official notification.

“The date of Interview will be intimated to the candidates in due course. The Interview Call Letters indicating date, time and venue of the Interview will be sent to the shortlisted candidates (in due course) on their registered e-mail addresses from noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same,” reads the official notification.

How to check the result RBI Grade B result

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result Check the result Save it and download it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the RBI Grade B DEPR result.

Direct link to check the RBI Grade B DISM result.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.