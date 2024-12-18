The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the exam date for various exams and interviews to be held in 2025. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The State Service Examination 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be held in July 2025.

“Interview schedule is completely tentative. This may be changed depending on circumstances. The program will remain subject to change in view of the orders of the Honorable Court in the cases,” reads the official notification.

How to check the MPPSC exam schedule

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Check the exam schedule Save it and download the schedule Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the MPPSC exam schedule.