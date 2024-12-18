The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group-B under the Fisheries & ARD Department under Advertisement No 36 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The examination will be held on December 22 at Cuttack in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.30. The PwD candidates will be given an extra 20 minutes per hour in each session i.e., 9.30 am to 12.50 pm (first shift) and 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm (second shift).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Steps to download AFO admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AFO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AFO admit card 2024.