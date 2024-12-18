The General Insurance Corporation of India ( GIC ) will soon close the online application window for the Scale I Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gicre.in till December 19, 2024.

The exam is likely to be conducted on January 5, 2025. The applicants can download their hall tickets 7 days prior to the date of the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 110 vacancies. The applicants should be between the ages of 21 years to 30 years as on November 1, 2024.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 (plus GST @ 18%), whereas SC/ST category, PH candidates, Female candidates and the employees of GIC and GIPSA Member Companies are exempted from the fees.

Steps to apply for GIC Assistant Manager posts 2024

Visit the official website gicre.in On the homepage, click on the GIC Assistant Manager registration 2024 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for GIC Asst Manager posts 2024.