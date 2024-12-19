The Chattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services Department has released the results of the Home Guard Physical Test 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website etrpindia.com.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2,215 posts, reports TOI.

How to check the CG Home Guard PET result

Visit the official website etrpindia.com On homepage, go to the login link Key in your details and login Check the result and save the result Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the CG Home Guard PET result.