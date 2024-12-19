IAF Agniveervayu 02/2025 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/.
Indian Air Force has announced the results of the Agniveervayu Intake (02/2025) Phase-I exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/.
The online exam was conducted from November 16 onwards.
Selection Process
The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 and 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam.
Steps to download Agniveervayu 02/2025 result
Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/
On the homepage, click on the Agniveervayu 02/2025 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Agniveervayu 02/2025 result.
Meanwhile, the Agniveervayu intake 01/2026 under the Agnipath scheme notification is out. Eligible candidates can fill their forms at agnipathvayu.cdac.in from January 7 to January 27, 2025. The examination tentatively scheduled to be held on March 22, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.