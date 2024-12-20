AIIMS INI CET January Counselling 2025: Round 1 seat allocation result out, check details here
Candidates can check their counselling round 1 result through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result for the round 1 counselling process for admission to PG courses of INIs (MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS) INI-CET for January 2025 session. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
|Event
|Date and Time
|Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for MockRound
|From: 05.12.2024 (Thursday)to 07.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Saturday)
|Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round
|10.12.2024 (Tuesday)
|Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for First Round
|10.12.2024 (Tuesday)to 13.12.2024 up to 05:00 PM (Friday)
|Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round
|19.12.2024
|Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)
|Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit
|20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)
|Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round
|03.01.2025 (Friday)
|Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)
|Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit
|04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)
How to check the AIIMS INI CET counselling Round 1 result
- Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the important announcement
- Click on the result link
- Check the counselling result
- Save it and download it for future reference
Direct link to download the AIIMS INI CET counselling Round 1 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.