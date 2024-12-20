The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has released the result for the round 1 counselling process for admission to PG courses of INIs (MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS) INI-CET for January 2025 session. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

Event Date and Time Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for MockRound From: 05.12.2024 (Thursday)to 07.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Saturday) Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round 10.12.2024 (Tuesday) Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for First Round 10.12.2024 (Tuesday)to 13.12.2024 up to 05:00 PM (Friday) Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round 19.12.2024 Online Acceptance of allocated seat 20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday) Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit 20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday) Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round 03.01.2025 (Friday) Online Acceptance of allocated seat 04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday) Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit 04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)

How to check the AIIMS INI CET counselling Round 1 result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the important announcement Click on the result link Check the counselling result Save it and download it for future reference

