The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 for the January session. Eligible candidates can check their result from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

About INI CET

INI CET 2025 was conducted on November 10, 2024. This exam was conducted for admission in PG courses i.e. Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programs. The exam is conducted twice a year in January and July.

How to check the INI CET result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage click on the AIIMS INI CET result 2025 link The result PDF will appear Check your result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the AIIMS INI CET result.