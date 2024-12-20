The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the notification regarding the document submission for Head Teacher posts in the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2024) and Head Master posts in the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can submit their documents through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from December 21 to December 24, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The exams for Head Master and Head Teacher posts were conducted on June 28 and June 29, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.

How to submit the documents

Visit the official notification bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the document submission link Submit the required documents Save the application form