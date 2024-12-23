Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the recruitment of Junior Assistant posts of various department under Advertisement Number-12-Exam/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 22, 2025. The last date to pay the fee and make changes to the form is January 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2702 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of all the categories have to pay Rs 25 as the application fee.

Steps to apply for Junior Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

