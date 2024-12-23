The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 (OCS 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 30, 2024. The exam was conducted on December 15, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Steps to download OCS Prelims answer key 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OCS Prelims answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to OCS Prelims answer key/ objection submission 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.