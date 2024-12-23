The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board will release the provisional answer key of the Junior Clerk in the DPO cadre tomorrow, December 24 (10.00 am). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website odishapolice.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 27 up to 10.00 am. A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable. The exam will be conducted from November 16 to December 4, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Clerk answer key 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment for Jr. Clerk DPO Cadre link Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any