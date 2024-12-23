The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted on December 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 VAS posts, of which 174 vacancies are for the post of Animal Husbandry Deptt and 2 for Sheep Husbandry Deptt posts.

Steps to download VAS admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the VAS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VAS admit card 2024.